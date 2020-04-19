Driver of 18 wheeler okay after surviving fall from I-55 bridge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18 wheeler overturned and landed under a bridge on I-55 Jackson, Sunday.
According to MDOT, the accident happened on I-55 South at Waterworks Curve southbound towards downtown Jackson.
First responders are currently on the scene, but the driver of the 18 wheeler is okay and walking around after the terrifying fall.
He spoke to our crew on the scene and said that he was driving from Brookhaven. He was not speeding but the trailer lost traction in the curve.
He said he got out of the truck by climbing out of the busted window.
