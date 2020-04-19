Nearly 8,000 without power after thunderstorms move through central Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands are without power after thunderstorms moved through central Mississippi on Sunday.
Entergy is reporting over 5,000 outages across the state. Most of those outages are in Hinds County where 2,218 people are without power.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting over 3,000 outages. The majority of those outages are in Copiah County where 1,262 people and Rankin County where 1,117 people are without power.
These numbers could change as companies respond to outages and work to get customers back online.
