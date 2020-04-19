ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected across the Deep South today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is an ALERT DAY as severe weather is expected through the day and into the evening hours... All threats are on the table today, including: Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (some strong), & flash flooding. Flash flooding will be most likely in our central and northern counties, where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7AM this morning through 1AM Monday. A warm front will split the state in half today, and those along and south of that warm front (mainly from the Jackson Metro and south) will have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather today.
Make sure you can hear and respond to warnings today as these threats will develop quickly and we will see multiple waves of storms from this morning all the way through the evening hours.
We’ll dry out into the start of the work week, but a couple of storm systems are expected to pass through the area into the second half of the week/weekend and we could see another opportunity for strong storms. As we are still a ways out and there’s still some inconsistencies in the data we’re looking at, stay tuned for timing/strength updates!
