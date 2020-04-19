ALERT DAY: Severe weather expected across the Deep South today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is an ALERT DAY as severe weather is expected through the day and into the evening hours... All threats are on the table today, including: Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes (some strong), & flash flooding. Flash flooding will be most likely in our central and northern counties, where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7AM this morning through 1AM Monday. A warm front will split the state in half today, and those along and south of that warm front (mainly from the Jackson Metro and south) will have the highest likelihood of seeing severe weather today.