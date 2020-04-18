Severe Storms Possible Again Sunday

Starting out cloudy this morning along with a few isolated downpours. Additional hit and miss showers develop at times throughout the day, but this is not situation where it will rain everywhere or all day. Otherwise, more clouds than sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Once again, we are issuing an Alert Day Sunday to a threat for severe weather. We’ll likely have two rounds of storm; first round in the morning bringing the possibility for large hail and damaging wind; a second round in the afternoon.