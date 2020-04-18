Severe Storms Likely

Once again, we are issuing an Alert Day Sunday due to a strong threat for severe weather. We’ll likely have two rounds of storms; first round in the morning bringing the possibility for large hail and damaging wind, and a few isolated tornadoes; a second round arrives in the afternoon with a greater severe risk including damaging wind, hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes. Unfortunately, this is the second significant severe weather threat in as many weeks, so we all need to remain weather aware and close to a reliable source to receive alerts such as The WLBT First Alert Weather App and a NOAA Weather Radio. Stay with WLBT for the latest updates!