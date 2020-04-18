Safe Room and charging centers open in Clinton for severe weather threat

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton is opening the Community Safe Room at Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road on Sunday morning due to the threat of severe weather.
Those wanting to use the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer (if available) and keep social distance of six feet.
The Community Safe Room provides charging stations for cell phones, oxygen machines and other medical devices in the event of power outages.
With severe weather forecast for Sunday, the Clinton Fire Department is asking residents to make shelter plans now.
Please make every effort to follow the guidance from MEMA and MSDH regarding Community Shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Clinton officials have also set up charging stations for cell phones and medical equipment at the following locations:
· Fire Station 1, 1234 Clinton-Raymond Road
· Fire Station 2, 911 Old Vicksburg Road
· Fire Station 3, 1659 West Northside Drive
· Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road
· Clinton Police Department, 305 Monroe Street
Charging stations are available for all residents in the event of power outages.
