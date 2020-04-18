Raw sewage leak in Jackson frustrates residents nearby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who live near Prosperity Street in Jackson spoke out about the raw sewage leak in their neighborhood, Saturday.
“I can let my bathroom window up and the smell just come up in the house. It just make you feel sick-like," said Adell Jones.
Her home is feet away from a major sewage leak and she is angry about it.
Annie Shepherd also lives near the leak and tired of smelling this foul odor. She said she has tried calling the city for help, but has been left without answers.
“And if they would of did it when we first start calling, it wouldn’t been in as bad of shape as it is now. And like [Jones] said it’s tissue, condom, everything coming out the sewage," said Shepherd.
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says the leak is unacceptable and residents should not have to live like that.
He blames the city for not taking care of the problem sooner; “if a dog were being treated like this, they’ll put somebody in Jail. But they allow human beings to live in raw sewage. Everyday. And it’s been going on for over a year. They came out several years ago and said they fixed the problem. But they patched it. We need it fixed and we need it fixed right,” he said.
Councilman Stokes said he will take this issue to the state level if nothing is resolved soon.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.