NFL players return to Miss. hometown to help with tornado relief

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Bassfield natives A.J. Moore and Cornell Armstrong of the Houston Texans along with C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions handed out 100 supply boxes to tornado victims at Jefferson Davis County High School on Friday morning.
“We wanted to come back and give necessities to the community for the people that are not able to get to the stores in time before everything is gone,” said A.J. Moore.
The tornado relief effort was a success as boxes were gone after just forty minutes, helping a hundred families in Jefferson Davis County.
“They’ve supported us through every level that we’ve been to," said C.J. Moore. "High school, college and now into the pros, so it means a lot to come out here and give back to them after they’ve given so much to us.”
