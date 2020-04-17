Jackson mayor on stay-at-home order extension: ‘We’re not standing idly by’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba extended the stay-at-home order in Jackson to April 30.
A stay-at-home order means that citizens will be ordered to stay at home except for traveling for the essentials, as in going to the grocery store, going to visit the doctor or going to work at essential businesses.
The extension of the order contains all of the same restrictions as the previous one. The mayor said he does not think it makes sense to begin scaling things back at this time.
Earlier in the day Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the statewide shelter in place will be extended to April 27. Lumumba said the governor’s order serves as a minimal order for the entire state, and local leaders have the right to enact more strict policies.
Lumumba says the Jackson area appears to be reaching a peak, with more than 300 cases and four deaths in Hinds County.
“I want our residents to know that the City of Jackson is not standing idly by as we deal with this pandemic,” he said.
The city will continue to offer hotel rooms for the homeless and for people with COVID-19 who do not want to infect their loved ones.
