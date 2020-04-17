Ross Barnett Reservoir is set to reopen on Monday

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District confirmed the Ross Barnett Reservoir will reopen on Monday, April 20.
The reservoir has been shut down since Governor Tate Reeves enforced his shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The decision to reopen the reservoir came after Gov. Reeves announced that he would ‘relax some parts’ of his original shelter-in-place order.
“Today, the Governor said he would allow lakes, including Barnett Reservoir, to reopen to boating and fishing on Monday morning,” said John Sigman, General Manager of PRVWSD, the state agency that operates Barnett Reservoir.
“The change only includes boating and fishing and boat ramps and does not allow the reopening of our parks and other day-use facilities. That includes sandbars," Sigman said.
According to the press release, the social-distancing restrictions related to boating and fishing announced by Gov. Reeves will remain in effect on Barnett. This includes maintaining at least 6-feet of space between people on boats, at boat ramps and bank fishing, and no gatherings.
Boats will be allowed to carry no more than two people or half of the maximum occupancy rating for each watercraft.
Due to shelter-in-place restrictions, no tournament fishing of any type will be allowed on Barnett Reservoir until further notice.
