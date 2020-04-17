New shelter-in-place restrictions help businesses bring in more customers

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rachel Phillips closed her shop, Wee The People, a few weeks ago as a precaution. It was a week before Governor Tate Reeves ordered non-essential businesses to do so.
“We were definitely having more than 10 people in the store at once and I have a lot of older customers. A lot of grandparents shop with us. So I felt it was kind of my responsibility to close the doors," said Phillips.
The child’s clothing store remains empty in Madison, but customers are still making orders with Phillips by phone or online.
“So, a week before Easter, I did a whole bunch of shipping. I actually did provide local delivery. And a lot of customers took advantage of the local delivery option,” explained Phillips.
On Friday, the governor extended the shelter-in-place order for another week but loosened restrictions for non-essential businesses like Wee The People.
Phillips can officially provide curbside service to her customers starting Monday.
“I’m glad that you’re able to offer curbside pickup. I think a lot of parents need a reason to leave the house in a safe way. When it comes to the curbside pickup, what I will do is my customers will just call me when they pull up and I will bring their orders to their car so they don’t have to leave the car," she said.
Phillips said it’s a step towards getting her store back to normal operations, but the safety of her customers is most important
“Our customers, just everybody’s safety in general should be the main concern. Our business will survive. Madison is a great community and they will do everything they can to support local and to shop small."
