Mississippi Supreme Court rules in favor of C Spire for state contract
(Source: WDAM)
By Maggie Wade | April 16, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 11:12 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A legal victory for C Spire.

C Spire announcing a unanimous ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court to award the company the state technology contract.

In the ruling, the State Supreme Court denies an appeal by AT&T. The contract with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services will now move forward.

The case began in 2017 when C Spire’s proposal was selected over AT&T’s for telecommunications services for state government, local government agencies and schools.

According to a C Spire spokesman, their company’s contract was $32 million dollars less than AT&T’s proposal.

