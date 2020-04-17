Miss. family finds hope in tragedy after photos found in other states

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Gunter family of Jasper County knows tragedy. A year and a half ago, the family lost their 8-year-old daughter, Riley Kate, in an accident.
Then, Sunday’s storms ripped through their home, leaving nothing but a concrete slab and sending Joe Gunter to the hospital.
“I saw my husband walking toward the house," Jenny Gunter said. “It’s like off a horror movie. He’s covered in blood from head to toe. His clothes are just destroyed.”
Joe needed over 20 staples to close wounds on his body and surgery to repair his hand.
Among the rubble are family photos, but some are being found far from the Gunter’s home, including a picture of the first time Joe laid eyes on Riley Kate.
One of photo was found near Tuscaloosa, another somewhere in Louisiana.
“Listen, we’ve lost nothing. All of this is materialistic stuff," Jenny said. “You can buy stuff every day. But you can’t replace people, never.”
The community has started a Go Fund Me for the Gunters.
