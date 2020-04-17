JPD sergeant on leave after officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting.
Sergeant Terrence Tiller, an 18-year veteran of JPD, is off duty pending an investigation by Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting happened earlier this week. Police chased a burglary suspect into a crawl space and eventually struggled with him as he brandished a screwdriver.
Officers shot the man in the torso, killing him.
