JPD sergeant on leave after officer-involved shooting
A Jackson police car at a crime scene. (Source: Therese Apel)
By Jacob Gallant | April 17, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 5:04 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Police Department sergeant is on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting.

Sergeant Terrence Tiller, an 18-year veteran of JPD, is off duty pending an investigation by Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened earlier this week. Police chased a burglary suspect into a crawl space and eventually struggled with him as he brandished a screwdriver.

Officers shot the man in the torso, killing him.

