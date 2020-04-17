Husband surprises wife with home camping trip during COVID-19

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) – With nowhere to go during this COVID-19 isolation, it's easy to start feeling down or isolated. A Fluvanna County man used his resources to pull off a very special surprise to put a smile on his wife's face.
Mike Lee set up his camper on his property for the night on Thursday. He says his wife was feeling sad because they had to cancel summer plans due to the quarantine.
The set-up took less than an hour, but the memory will last much longer.
“She’s had a lot of stress on her because she has to go into work. I’ve been working from home forever so I don’t really have the worry of being in contact with a lot of people,” Lee said.
Lee says since he doesn’t know how long quarantine will last, but this will not be his final time setting up the camper to get away.
