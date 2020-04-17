Friday Night Weather Forecast & Weekend Outlook

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An Alert Day continues for severe weather on Sunday. In fact, the threat is increasing right now. First things first, we are dealing with a few showers in the forecast tonight and Saturday, but severe weather is unlikely. Lows tonight in the 50s and highs on Saturday will reach the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. A storm system will arrive here Sunday. There may be a few thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning, but the threat of severe weather is low. It escalates considerably Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the 70s. Thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging wind and hail and possibly tornadoes. It’s important again to stay weather aware and have a plan in advance, especially if you are in a mobile home. Mobile homes are not typically safe in severe weather, especially tornadoes. Please seek alternate sturdy shelter in advance or contact your local community to see if they are opening the area safe storm shelter by you. The weather will clear up Sunday night. Another threat of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday into Thursday and maybe yet another system by Saturday of next week. Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 52. Sunrise is 6:27am and the sunset is 7:32pm. Southwest wind at 10mph tonight and North wind at 5mph Saturday. Gusty winds, even outside of thunderstorms can be expected Sunday. Stay weather aware as Sunday is an Alert Day for the threat of severe weather.