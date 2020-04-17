First Alert Forecast: warmer Friday; storms return, some strong, this weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds will begin to stream back into region as a front approaches the area by the latter part of the day. Outside of that, expect a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. While a shower or two could bubble up during the day – most of the rain will hold off until Friday night and early Saturday. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain chances will stick around, at times, for Saturday amid highs in the middle to upper 70s. A second, stronger, system, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as some of the storms could feature strong, gusty wind, large hail and the possibility of a few tornadoes during the day. We encourage everyone to be neighborly and give a heads up to people who may have been affected from last Sunday’s storm. Rain should exit through early Monday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our weather trends quiet for Tuesday, ahead of our next weather maker that will begin to move into the area by Wednesday and Thursday. This feature could bring yet another risk for strong to severe storms over the region through mid-week. Expect highs to remain warm, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.