First Alert Forecast: warmer Friday; storms return, some strong, this weekend

WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain chances will stick around, at times, for Saturday amid highs in the middle to upper 70s. A second, stronger, system, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. An ALERT DAY has been put in place for Sunday as some of the storms could feature strong, gusty wind, large hail and the possibility of a few tornadoes during the day. We encourage everyone to be neighborly and give a heads up to people who may have been affected from last Sunday’s storm. Rain should exit through early Monday morning.