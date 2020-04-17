Crime, fatal shootings persist even through Jackson’s stay-at-home order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There will be more time in place for Jackson residents, as the mayor extends the stay-at-home order in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Chokwe Lumumba made the announcement Friday, the day his initial order was set to expire.
Residents in the Capital City will be required to stay home, restrict movement and abide by social distancing guidelines for 13 more days through April 30th.
"It appears that we may be in the midst of our peak as a city," said Lumumba.
The mayor told reporters during a news conference at City Hall that increased COVID-19 testing demonstrates that the virus is actively circulating in the city.
He reports more than 300 positive cases in the city with four deaths in the county.
“This is the moment in time that is critical that we are in our peak. Our numbers are higher than they have been at any point in time throughout the pandemic, and so now is not the moment to scale that back," Lumumba said.
Despite the Mayor’s executive order, violence and fatal shootings have continued in the city.
April 6th, 11-year-old Jordan McCoy was killed by gunfire around 3 a.m. while sleeping at at Berwood Apartments.
Thursday, 5-year-old Queenyana Davis was shot just before 9:30 p.m. when bullets entered a Wood Village Apartment.
She later died at the hospital.
According to Jackson, they have a possible suspect in the shooting death, but no other details were released.
“When people are intent on doing wrong, there are few things that stop them from doing that,” added the mayor. “So, it requires that we continue to be aggressive. The police department will be enacting a strategy that will be more aggressive”.
While the governor has lessened restrictions allowing some non-essential businesses to re-open, Mayor Lumumba said he is extending the order because of the high and rising number of residents with the virus.
