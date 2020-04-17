Brookhaven nursing home ships patients out for treatment to sterilize facility after outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the transfers started, so did the social media chatter. People wondering what’s going on at Silver Cross Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Unfortunately what was happening there is what has happened all over the world with the Coronavirus – even though they were prepared and trained, the pandemic broadsided them.
First it was one patient.
“And the next day we had several present, and it went through our facility in a week’s time, and these residents were extremely ill, they decline very rapidly and became critical,” said Member Manager Ronny Hubbard.
The center had a COVID-19 room – almost like its own ICU – and they started moving patients in there… until they realized they didn’t have the room or the resources. Many of the residents and employees were infected, and in many cases they were showing signs but were testing negative.
And the coronavirus was not letting up. The facility’s physician had a tough call to make.
“When he felt that the residents had reached a critical state and we had done all we can do, he immediately ordered placed orders for them to be transferred to an acute care hospital, which we did,” said Hubbard.
It took several ambulance services to move the residents to 10 different facilities around the state, but finally when everyone was out, cleaners were brought in to sterilize everything, including the duct work. In Hubbard’s opinion, that move saved the lives of many of those at Silver Cross.
“Our number one responsibility is our residents. We place them at the forefront of every decision we make,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said the admission hold should be lifted and residents should be able to be readmitted by early next week.
A lot of talk on social media centered around people’s concerns about the situation, but nobody that we contacted from the social media posts wanted to speak on camera.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.