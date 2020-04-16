‘We’re being known as the child-killing capital’: 2nd child killed in Jackson in 10 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More gunfire leading to death in the Capital City, this time another child loses their life.
The violence claimed the life of a 5-year-old Queenyana Davis who was inside of an apartment just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She is the second child to be shot and killed in the city in 10 days.
Bullets sprayed buildings L and M at the Wood Village Apartments eventually taking the life Davis.
We are told she was visiting when she was shot while in building L. The child died at a Jackson hospital.
“It’s just a shame that baby didn’t get to live her life, and she lost it all cause of nonsense,” said Debbie Griffen.
The 29-year-old lives in the same building and says she heard the gunfire and screams and dropped to the floor.
“The police knocked on my apartment,” said Griffen.
“And you found the bullets then?” she was asked.
“Yeah, when they looked in the kitchen to make sure didn’t any bullets come through my apartment. They found two shells that came through my apartment."
Shots also struck building M and at least two cars in the parking lot.
“We’re being known as the child killing capital, not the capital of the State of Mississippi,” said Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. “Another child, another mother, another father, another family without their loved one because of ignorance”.
“It’s something that just rips your heart out, and we’ve got to put our arms around this family, around this community,” said Ward 4 Councilman De’Keither Stamps. “But we’ve got to lock this city down. All this traffic, people out and about. We have to really have to start enforcing the stay at home order”.
Jackson police have not released any information on a motive or suspects and no arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.