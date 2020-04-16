Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another nice night ahead. It won’t be as chilly as last night where we dropped to 36 degrees. We did warm up nicely with sunshine today and a high of 74. An Alert day is being called for Sunday, yet again. Wind and hail looks to be the highest threat at this point in time, with a lower threat of tornadoes. Unfortunately, it will be confined to the same area that dealt with rough weather this past Easter Sunday. A disturbance may bring us storms in the early morning Sunday, but the chance for rough weather will increase dramatically in the afternoon and early evening, mostly south of Jackson. Expect lows tonight in the 40s with highs Friday in the 70s and partly sunny skies. Between tomorrow night and Saturday night, there may be a slight chance for a shower, but again, Sunday stands out as having the best chance for severe weather, so an Alert Day is in effect. Highs again will reach the 70s both days, with Saturday being the better day of the weekend for now. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches are possible this weekend. Southeast wind at 10mph tonight and south at 5mph Friday. Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 52. Sunrise is 6:28am and the sunset is 7:32pm.