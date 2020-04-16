PGA Sanderson Farms Championship unchanged in new tour schedule

PGA Sanderson Farms Championship unchanged in new tour schedule
— In his second start as a PGA TOUR member, rookie Cameron Champ lived up to his name, with at least a share of the lead the entire tournament. Champ, with his dominating long drives, played the front nine in 1 over to fall into a tie, yet came back at the end with five birdies on his last six holes to win the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship. Source: WLBT
By Jacob Gallant | April 16, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 2:54 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The PGA Tour announced its revised schedule for the rest of 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

The Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson is still set to take place September 28 through October 4 at Country Club of Jackson.

Several other events are now canceled or moved. The full schedule now includes:

  • June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
  • June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina
  • June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
  • July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
  • July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
  • July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
  • July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
  • July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
  • July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
  • August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
  • August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
  • August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois
  • August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
  • September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California
  • September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York
  • September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin
  • September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
  • October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
  • October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
  • October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China
  • October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
  • November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
  • November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
  • November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia
  • November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)
  • November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
  • November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
  • December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida
  • December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida 

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.