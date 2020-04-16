PGA Sanderson Farms Championship unchanged in new tour schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The PGA Tour announced its revised schedule for the rest of 2020-21 due to COVID-19.
The Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson is still set to take place September 28 through October 4 at Country Club of Jackson.
Several other events are now canceled or moved. The full schedule now includes:
- June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
- June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina
- June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
- July 2-July 5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan
- July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
- July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
- July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
- July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
- July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California
- August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California
- August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
- August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
- August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois
- August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
- September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California
- September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York
- September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin
- September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi
- October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
- October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea
- October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan
- October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China
- October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
- November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
- November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia
- November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia
- November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)
- November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, New Providence, Bahamas
- December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Naples, Florida
- December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, Florida
