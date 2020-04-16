Parents team up to spotlight graduating Madison Central High School seniors

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the high school graduating class of 2020, walking in their caps and gowns during this pandemic may not happen. Parents in Madison found a way to honor their students and show their support, Thursday.
Flags and frisbees decorated the front door of Chase Crawford’s house in Madison.
His parents surprised him with the banner as a way to celebrate his time at Madison Central High School.
“We obviously miss senior prom, we miss class day and graduation. But, ultimately, we’re still getting celebrated one way or another," said Crawford.
Like Crawford, his mother Leslie is disappointed that the virus has taken away his chance to formally graduate.
So, she and other parents covered their doors in memorabilia.
“There are other wonderful milestones in their lives. But this is just one that we’ve all just been looking forward to. Talking about, planning -- to have it all taken away. It is just very cathartic and it’s heartbreaking for some. But this kind of helps soothe the soul. It was exciting to do," said Leslie Crawford.
Each door unique to each senior. Avery Tate’s old jerseys were included in her spotlight piece.
“The jersey for basketball is just what we wore for pep rallies and games. And it’s just a resemblance of what we did at our school and how it affected my life," she said.
Brandon Strain was happy with his band-inspired banner.
“Band has been a huge part of my high school career I guess. And so it’s definitely had a big influence on how my high school years played out,” he said.
Strain’s family has been coping with his father’s illness for months. His mother Sandra said these small gestures help keep her going.
”We’ve been so overwhelmed with our lives that I haven’t been able to do anything. But the fact that so many parents cared enough about all of our seniors, and made sure we were on that list -- just overwhelmed really with all the kindness," she said.
Gene Wright, Madison County School’s Director of Communication gave an update on graduation plans.
“Plans for graduation ceremonies are yet to be finalized as rescheduling likely will be necessary due to covid-related closures.”
