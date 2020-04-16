Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community has used some creativity to celebrate a woman’s 100th birthday amid the ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Oxford Eagle reports friends and families of Catherine Alderson were escorted by police cars and fire trucks as they celebrated a century of her life in a car parade Friday. Alderson was able to wave to cars while sitting in her driveway. The idea to bring the celebration to her home came from Alderson’s grandchildren, and was made possible by the police and fire departments in Oxford. Lafayette County officials have also been hosting car parades for children who are missing birthday parties due to the outbreak.