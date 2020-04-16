I-55 project in Ridgeland near completion

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Construction crews need just one weekend of nice weather before they can open a new lane of I-55 in Ridgeland.
The $12 million project to widen the northbound side of I-55 at I-220 started more than a year ago.
Mississippi Department of Transportation says the remaining work will require land closures, so they want to do it on a weekend when it’s not raining and the temperature is above 50 degrees.
As soon as those conditions are met, the new lane will be open, which should improve traffic flow, especially during the evening rush hour.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.