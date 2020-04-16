Gulf Shores could reopen beaches, businesses May 1

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - Gulf Shores’ mayor said the city’s beaches and businesses could reopen May 1 if the state continues on the current path to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Mayor Robert Craft said he knows many local businesses, families and employees are “barely hanging on” and his belief is it’s time to develop a gradual and measured approach to allow businesses to reopen but under modified conditions.
Mayor Craft said he and city leaders were asked to provide recommendations to state leaders on how Alabama can begin to return to a new normal.
Here are the recommendations Craft provided. He also acknowledges they are subject to improvements related to COVID-19.
- May 1 All beaches would reopen for limited recreation only as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. The use of chairs, tents and umbrellas would be prohibited.
- May 1 All small businesses would reopen and restaurants and bars would reopen with on-premise consumption subject to social distancing guidelines.
- May 15 All beaches would reopen to normal activities in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.