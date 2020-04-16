First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Thursday; storms return this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will begin to thicken through Friday ahead of a front that will slip through the area late Friday into early Saturday. With that, a few showers and storms may move through along with the front. A second system, a bit stronger, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be strong and gusty in nature during this time frame. We encourage everyone to be neighborly and give a heads up to people who may have been affected from last Sunday’s storm. Rain should exit through early Monday morning. Expect a quiet Tuesday ahead of more storms by mid-next week.