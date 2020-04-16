First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Thursday; storms return this weekend

THURSDAY: After another chilly morning, expect a quick ramp up in temperatures – as highs move their way back into the lower to middle 70s amid mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move back in overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
FRIDAY: Clouds will begin to stream back into region as a front approaches the area by the latter part of the day. Outside of that, expect a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s. A shower or two may bubble up as the front slips past the area – as lows drop into the middle and upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will begin to thicken through Friday ahead of a front that will slip through the area late Friday into early Saturday. With that, a few showers and storms may move through along with the front. A second system, a bit stronger, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be strong and gusty in nature during this time frame. We encourage everyone to be neighborly and give a heads up to people who may have been affected from last Sunday’s storm. Rain should exit through early Monday morning. Expect a quiet Tuesday ahead of more storms by mid-next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
