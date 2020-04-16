Death toll from Easter Sunday storms rises to 14

Death toll from Easter Sunday storms rises to 14
Tornadoes ripped across Mississippi, with some of the worst damage being seen in Walthall County. (Source: James Edward Bates)
By Jacob Gallant | April 14, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:13 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms another two deaths from Easter Sunday tornadoes.

Fourteen people are now confirmed dead from severe weather after deaths in Jones County and Walthall County. The fatalities include:

  • Carroll – 1 Fatality
  • Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
  • Jones – 4 fatalities
  • Lawrence – 2 fatalities
  • Panola – 1 Fatality
  • Walthall – 2 fatality

Thirty counties in the state reported damage from the storms. This includes hundreds of damaged or destroyed homes.

WLBT has partnered with the Red Cross to hold a fundraiser for those impacted by the storms. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.