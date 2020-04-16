Death toll from Easter Sunday storms rises to 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirms another two deaths from Easter Sunday tornadoes.
Fourteen people are now confirmed dead from severe weather after deaths in Jones County and Walthall County. The fatalities include:
- Carroll – 1 Fatality
- Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
- Jones – 4 fatalities
- Lawrence – 2 fatalities
- Panola – 1 Fatality
- Walthall – 2 fatality
Thirty counties in the state reported damage from the storms. This includes hundreds of damaged or destroyed homes.
