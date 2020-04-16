Covington Co. tornado victims worried about upcoming weekend storms

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents impacted by the Easter Sunday tornado outbreak continue recovery efforts this week.
With another threat of severe weather this weekend, there’s concerns some of the areas hit Sunday could be targeted again.
There are serious concerns in Covington County, especially since they really haven’t even begun the cleanup process here.
Right now residents are doing whatever they can to shore up their homes. The county has set up several distribution points for supplies like tarps.
Covington County E.O.C. Director Greg Sanford says debris on the ground could become hazardous should another storm blow through.
They have roughly 60 homes that were destroyed and another 80 with major damage from the tornado that took a southern most path through the county.
They are still assessing damages on another tornado that passed in the northern part. Officials are urging residents to monitor weather reports this weekend.
Greg Sanford, Covington County Emergency Operations Center Director said, “Patience is gonna be the hardest thing for us to do. We’re trying to do everything we can do to push the right resources to these individuals to get them any type of assistance they may need. It’s still a pretty good task for us to do.”
There were no fatalities in Covington County which is incredible when you look at the severity of the damage.
It was an F4 tornado two miles wide.
Residents are simply hoping any other storms avoid them till they can get back on their feet.
