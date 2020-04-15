Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Survey crews continue to evaluate the tornado tracks from Easter Sunday. We had a total of 9 tornadoes Sunday. The strongest one had EF-4 winds in Jefferson Davis County with 166 to 200mph winds. It’s path was about 2 miles wide at it’s peak, which may rank up there as one of the widest tornadoes in recorded history, not just Mississippi. A chilly night is ahead. In fact, it may be cold enough tonight where some spots north and east of Jackson see temperatures in the middle and upper 30s, allowing for patchy frost in the morning. Sunshine with a few high clouds will return Thursday as highs reach the lower 70s. It won’t be nearly as cold tomorrow night with lows in the 40s. Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower possible and highs in the 70s. The weekend looks unsettled, but it won’t rain the whole time. Showers are possible later Saturday and Saturday night after highs reach the 70s. The overnight showers Saturday night and Sunday morning will be strong and there may be some severe storms thrown in there. It’s something we will monitor, but it looks nothing like the Easter Sunday setup we just went through. Partly sunny skies will return in the afternoon with highs again in the 70s. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 15mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:29am and sunset is 7:31pm.