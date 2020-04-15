UMMC begins clinical trials to find COVID-19 treatment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is beginning clinical trials on COVID-19 treatment.
Dr Louann Woodward says the hospital has working for about a month to get to the treatment trials.
“There is no currently approved, commonly accepted treatment for COVID-19,” Woodward said. But she says the clinical trials process will help them find one that will be a helpful treatment for those with the virus.
Dr. Richard Summers says the trials will cover all currently available options for treatment and will be tested on adults and children.
Dr. Alan Jones discussed hydroxychloroquine’s presence in the testing. He says he will test the drug’s ability to prevent death or respiratory failure if it’s offered early for patients.
Another of the tests will be researching antibodies in people who’ve recovered from coronavirus. They’ll look at a plasma donation and see if the antibodies built up in that person’s body would be effective against the disease.
UMMC also announced they’ve officially opened up the mobile hospital set up in their parking garage.
