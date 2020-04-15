NWS says EF-4 tornado hit Walthall County on Easter Sunday

WALTHALL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service upgraded the tornado that struck Walthall County on Sunday to an EF-4.
The tornado’s maximum wind speed is estimated at nearly 170 miles per hour.
The tornado reached a width of about .75 miles at its max and traveled on the ground for 6.7 miles.
it’s the second EF-4 tornado confirmed to hit on Easter Sunday. One tornado in Jefferson Davis County is labeled an EF-4 and had a maximum width of two miles.
A total of 12 people were killed in the storms. WLBT has partnered with the Red Cross to provide relief for those impacted. Click here to donate.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.