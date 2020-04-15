Mother, son among 4 others arrested after fight at Hazlehurst gas station

By WLBT Digital | April 15, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 4:49 PM

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - Six people were arrested after an altercation took place at a Hazlehurst gas station.

According to Chief Darian Murray, it was around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when officers received a call about a disturbance at the Exxon on Highway 29.

When officers arrived, they learned 5 people were involved in an altercation with a woman.

One of those being the woman’s son, Chief Murray said, who became involved to defend his mother.

Those arrested were: Terrilecia Brown, Malik Brown, Moniquie Brown, Ricarado Rhymes, Dequavious Wiley and Denetriotte Pendleton.

All six were charged with simple assault and were given $1,000 bonds. Five have since been released on bond.

Dequavious Wiley was not released on bond because he had other pending charges.

