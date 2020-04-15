Mobile coronavirus testing coming to Hinds, Quitman counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more counties in Mississippi will be open for one-day mobile COVID-19 testing this week.
Residents of Hinds and Quitman counties and surrounding communities can be tested on Saturday, April 18. Testing is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Appointment-only collection sites are:
- Quitman County: Supervalu, 1012 Martin Luther King Drive, Marks
- Hinds County: Jackson State University’s Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, 1400 John R. Lynch St., Jackson
Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for having COVID-19 are given an appointment at a testing site to provide a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
Those in need of testing can use the C Spire health app for a free screening. If it’s determined you should get a test, you can then go to the location.
If you don’t have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.
