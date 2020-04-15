JSU waiving ACT/SAT test requirements for incoming Freshmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is waiving the ACT/SAT test requirements for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The ACT/SAT score waiver is in response to changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At JSU, we are now positioned to provide greater college access to students," said Cheryl Pollard, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “Many students who have not taken the standardized test or did not perform well are now eligible for admissions to JSU based solely on their high school academic performance.”
“The minimum grade-point average requirement is still applicable. Students are also required to successfully complete the College Preparatory Credits.”
Students who do not meet the 2.50 grade-point average requirement for full admissions will be admitted conditionally into the JSU Students Trained for Academic Readiness and Success (S.T.A.R.S.) program for fall 2020. Upon completion of the S.T.A.R.S. program, or obtaining a qualifying ACT score of 16 or SAT equivalent score, students will gain full admissions.
Prospective students who have not submitted a high school transcript can email the transcript to transcripts@jsums.edu.
