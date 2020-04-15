Jefferson Davis Co. church destroyed in Easter Sunday tornadoes

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - James Hill Church in the Granby community is now reduced for rubble after devastating tornadoes blew through Jefferson Davis County.
Now, members are leaning on their faith to help after this blow.
“This church survived Camille, this church survived Katrina and various other storms, but this twister came and took us out."
James Hill Church has stood in the Granby community for more than half a century, but now it’s gone. A fast-moving twister came in destroying it. Pastor Shean Coney got the bad news on his birthday, which was Easter Sunday.
“We had our organs, our drums, our pews destroyed, so we were actually in the process of renovating our church. We were not able to salvage anything. Everything is gone,” said Pastor Coney.
"I was at a loss for words,” said the Pastor’s wife Jungeline Coney.
The pastor’s wife and church members are also shocked and saddened.
"Our church is like a family, and we are so close and I know a lot of people say the church is in us which it is, but it was so much more than a building. We have been working to gather and remodeling it and it just hurts,” said Mrs. Coney.“
It was just awful but it is still good because we got our health and our strength, said another church member.
Wednesday volunteers from far and near came out to cleanup and show support to this church family after such a devastating loss.
Although the church was obliterated by a tornado, the damage and destruction didn’t destroy the spirits of these parishioners .
They decided to setup a supply and food giveaway on the on the grounds of the church to help others in need.
“When pastor first mentioned to me I was like where are we going to put all the stuff. He said don’t worry about it, we will work it out. This has been a blessing to people. Even people who are in need are donating to others in need and that is what it is all about," said Mrs. Coney.
