Hinds Co. inmates receive masks as 9 prisoners are tested for coronavirus across the state

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance helped to distribute masks to inmates housed at Hinds County detention facilities.
N95 masks are being distributed to inmates housed at all three detention facilities in Hinds County.
The masks will help to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, providing an extra layer of protection for inmates and detention center employees.
This as Governor Tate Reeves revealed in a press conference Wednesday that 9 inmates at state prisons have been tested for coronavirus across the state.
One inmate tested positive, the results coming back after the inmate had passed away. Reeves said that from his understanding the inmate did have preexisting conditions.
In order to keep prisoners safe from the virus, Reeves said the state was early in cutting off visitation to the prison system and has had the facilities under quarantine.
He said the state is also doing daily screenings of facility staff.
“We know that we have to do everything in our power to protect our inmates and we will continues to do so,” Reeves said.
