WATCH: Gov. Reeves to unveil new programs to assist during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves again hosted his daily briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday.
Reeves said we can “see the finish line” but need to continue to push through before re-opening the state.
“We will reopen our economy soon. We have to,” he said.
Reeves discussed some program that will be launched for those at risk of those losing their home. The program will be for anyone at risk of losing their home because of the coronavirus. It will help pay for a mortgage that may not be caught up on because of the virus. Go to mshomesaver.com to apply.
Another program will allow essential workers to get childcare. Emergency childcare sites will be opened to help parents. Applications for the program will open on April 21. For those who would like to operate childcare temporarily for these people, click here.
The program is run by Mississippi Department of Health and Mississippi Department of Human Services.
“We have emergency and essential personnel risking their health and wellbeing every day to continue to provide the care and support we need to sustain our daily lives,” MDHS Executive Direct Robert G. “Bob” Anderson said. “They should not have the additional burden of finding both care and education for their children.”
Click here for a list of currently licensed childcare providers.
