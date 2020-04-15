Funeral services announced for Lawrence Co. Deputy and his wife

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office announced that a funeral service will be held for Deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula.
Their funeral services will be held at the Sartinville Cemetery in Northern Walthall Co. on April 16, 2020, at 10 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, the funeral will be a graveside service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who wish to attend, social distancing requirements will be enforced at the gravesite.
The sheriff’s office has also requested that only emergency service vehicles participate in the procession.
“I am terribly sorry that we are unable to hold a traditional service,” Sheriff Ryan Everett stated. “However, this is the only foreseeable way that we have able to decide upon to pay tribute to our Brother and Sister and their families.”
