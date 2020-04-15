First Alert Forecast: quiet, cool Wednesday; rain, storms return this weekend

WEDNESDAY: In the wake of the second front, expect mostly sunny skies and for temperatures to run below average for the third day in a row, after being much above average over the last several weeks. Highs will top out in the 60s again, falling into the 40s, with a few upper 30s sprinkled in - meaning patchy frost will be possible again.
THURSDAY: After another chilly morning, expect a quick ramp up in temperatures – as highs move their way back into the lower to middle 70s amid mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move back in overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will begin to thicken through Friday ahead of a front that will slip through the area late Friday into early Saturday. With that, a few showers and storms may move through along with the front. A second system, a bit stronger, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be gusty in nature during this time frame. A few lingering showers and storms will continue in south Mississippi Monday before clearing out through Tuesday as highs creeping back toward the 80s.
