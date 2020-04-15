First Alert Forecast: quiet, cool Wednesday; rain, storms return this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will begin to thicken through Friday ahead of a front that will slip through the area late Friday into early Saturday. With that, a few showers and storms may move through along with the front. A second system, a bit stronger, will be due in late Saturday into Sunday – bringing a better chance for showers and storms. A few storms could be gusty in nature during this time frame. A few lingering showers and storms will continue in south Mississippi Monday before clearing out through Tuesday as highs creeping back toward the 80s.