Diamondhead resident donates entire stimulus check to food pantry

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Food pantries are still up and running, but they’re need of donations. With this fact in mind, Sheron Lambert decided to hand over her $1,200 stimulus check to the Hancock County Food Pantry.
“I don’t need that stimulus check when it comes, and it was just laying on my heart to bring it here because there’s a lot of people that are hungry around here. So, that’s what we all need to do— open our hearts first,” said Lambert.
Volunteers like Sandra Robert were in shock from the large, unexpected donation.
“She felt like we needed more than she needed it. And I’m going to tell you it gave me chills when she did it, and I think that’s such a lovely thing to do,” Robert said.
Donations, both monetary and non-perishable, are definitely needed during this time and can be dropped off during adjusted business hours— Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. until noon.
They’re encouraging that only people who have received food before continue to come.
“If you come in, and you are not in our system, you will get an emergency supply. Then, you get in our system, and you’re eligible for the full basket later,” said Robert.
More than 50 cars drove through, and each person was asked for the last four digits of their social security number to verify if they’re in the system already. Those who receive food one week cannot return the following week.
People 60 years of age and older can pick up food once a month. People who are under the age of 60 can pick up food every three months.
The pantry is not accepting sign-ups as of April 14th.
