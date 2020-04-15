Covington Co. begins to recover after devastating Easter tornado

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Tornado victims in Covington County continue to clean up properties destroyed and damaged in Sunday’s storms and tornadoes.
Wednesday there was a glimmer of hope for some of the tornado victims. Many are connecting on Facebook with people who want to help with donations.
Kara McKinsey, who lives on Barry’s Lane, had her home completely destroyed. Several people who heard her story brought her carloads of items today.
Everything from clothes to children’s toys were included. Kara was overwhelmed by the generosity of complete strangers.
Kara McKinsey said, “It’s overwhelming really. We just have people who I don’t even know, who don’t know us, who don’t know our family are connecting with us and bringing us things for our family that we didn’t even know how we were going to replace. I’m so humbled, I’m so blessed.”
Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins says they had six people injured here but no fatalities.
He credits that early warnings on broadcasts and phone alerts.
