Yancey Williams, 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yancey Williams, a 36-year-old firefighter, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, after being shot at a gas station in northwest Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened before midnight at Marathon Gas on Hanging Moss Road.
Police later arrested 40-year-old Terrance Watts, who’s believed to be related to Williams, though the nature of that relation has not been confirmed.
Watts surrendered to Flora police Monday and has since been charged with murder.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Williams had been with the Jackson Fire Department since 2013 and had recently been promoted to lieutenant.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” Lumumba said.
