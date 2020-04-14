Barge strikes Miss. River bridge in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday that a barge had struck the Miss. River Bridge on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg.
Louisiana State police have requested that the westbound lanes of I-20 be shutdown until the bridge can be inspected.
This will cause traffic to be redirected to Greenville or Natchez in order to cross the river.
There is no known time as to how long the inspection will take and what time the bridge will reopen to westbound traffic.
This is an ongoing situation and we request that motorists expect delays and plan an alternate route to cross into Louisiana from Mississippi.
