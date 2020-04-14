Tuesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather on the way for tonight. Expect lows in the 30s by morning. There will be a few clouds around from time to time. Highs will reach the middle 60s with sunshine in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday look very nice, but chilly in the morning. Highs will reach the lower 70s and morning lows will be in the 30s and 40s. This weekend will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather this weekend. While an outbreak is not expected at this time, we will continue to narrow down the focus of this next system and when it may impact us. Average high this time of year is 75 and the average low is 51. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 7:30pm. North wind at 10mph tonight and northeast at 5mph Wednesday.