Reduce waste or garbage pickup could run behind, says Brandon Mayor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon Mayor Butch Lee is asking residents to hold off on putting yard waste and other non-perishable items in their trash until the shelter-in-place order is lifted. He provided a picture, and says the excess garbage is now affecting timely pickup because manpower is down.
Mayor Lee says there are currently just two men in each garbage truck, and they’re having difficulty keeping up. He adds there is “great potential” in having trash in the streets unless citizens reduce curbside waste during this Covid 19 outbreak.
“We’ve asked residents the last few weeks to NOT put out yard waste and other non-perishable items until we get through this emergency shelter in place situation," he tells us. “They are running two people in a truck and can’t keep up. We got ahead of this three weeks ago, but over a three day weekend people have forgotten.”
