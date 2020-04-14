Rankin Co. mom honors senior with “patio prom” amid COVID-19 pandemic

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Elise Corbin said she knew when her son Cayden decided to graduate early from McLaurin High School, they were going to miss memorable high moments like homecoming, beauty and beau, baseball season and junior prom.
It was fine, though, because the family promised to still make the best of the last year and cherish every moment before college.
Then, COVID-19 happened. “Everything canceled from baseball season, archery competition, classes, AND SENIOR PROM!” Corbin said in a Facebook post.
The proud mom was not going to let the virus keep her from fulfilling her promise and honoring her senior.
Corbin decided to plan her own prom for Cayden and his girlfriend Grace Arthur.
“I knew I couldn’t make up baseball time, and dang sure can’t teach, but I could give my baby boy and his precious girlfriend a senior prom to always remember!!! #Patioprom2020″
The kids got all dolled up and even won the titles of prom king and queen.
It may not have been the typical senior celebration, but one thing’s for certain -- it was a night the children will remember forever.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.