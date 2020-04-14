Quentin Lavon Funchess, 35

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quentin Lavon Funchess, a 35-year-old black male, was found dead Monday, April 13, 2020, after police reported receiving a “shots fired” call in the area.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Funchess was found lying in the 1600 block of Reddix Street at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Investigators said Funchess sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.