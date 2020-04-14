Ole Miss student advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! College Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss sophomore Londyn Lorenz is a winner on Jeopardy!
Lorenz won her first matchup on the game show last week and will compete again against some of the top college students in the country.
She’s competing as part of the 2020 Jeopardy! College Championship. She won her qualifying matchup and advanced to the semifinals where she’ll compete against Joe Coker from Hendrix College and Nibir Sarma from University of Minnesota.
If she wins, she’ll advance to the final round.
You can catch Londyn compete on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on WLBT.
