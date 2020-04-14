Monique Thompson, 44

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monique Thompson, a 44-year-old woman, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a shooting at an apartment building in the city, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the shooting took place at approximately 11:30 p.m. at 81 Pickwick Court.
Holmes said two men went into the apartment and fired shots, killing Thompson.
Investigators say one of the suspects was involved a domestic incident with Thompson’s daughter.
That dispute, Holmes said, led to another man being shot at the same location days earlier.
Two days after the shooting, 22-year-old Davarius Rucker turned himself in to police.
Rucker, who was believed to be involved with Thompson’s daughter, now faces capital murder and aggravated assault charges.
The second suspect, 20-year-old Mikael Johnson, has also been apprehended and charged with capital murder.
